Nick Foles to the Arizona Cardinals? Experts, Cards players weigh in

PHOENIX - Much of the discussion about the Arizona Cardinals' possible quarterback of the future has centered on Kirk Cousins, a soon-to-be free agent whose services are coveted by a number of NFL teams.

But could the Cardinals look in another direction -- specifically, in the direction of a former Arizona Wildcats quarterback-turned Super Bowl MVP?

Nick Foles went from nearly quitting football to world champion with a masterful performance that gave the Philadelphia Eagles a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday. But Foles, who was thrust into the starting job after star QB Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury in December, would likely move back to his backup role when Wentz returns.

Foles has one more year left on his contract in Philadelphia, and it's possible the Eagles will keep him as an insurance policy for Wentz, who may not be ready to return in time for next season. Nonetheless, there's a good chance the Eagles will test the market with Foles -- and following the retirement of Carson Palmer, the Cardinals could be the perfect trade partner.

If the Eagles decide to move Foles, CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough says the Cardinals are the best landing spot for the UA alum.

RELATED

"The Cardinals are in a weird spot. They just lost their coach and quarterback to retirement, and Larry Fitzgerald, could follow them, but they still won eight games (last season)," Wagner-McGough wrote. "A complete rebuild doesn't make total sense, and they might not want to spend big on Cousins if they'd rather address multiple holes in free agency. Foles figures to be cheaper."

SB Nation's Adam Stites named the Cardinals as one of five possible destinations for the 29-year-old Foles, along with the Bills, Browns, Broncos and Jaguars. Stites noted the Cardinals probably won't be able to get one of the most coveted QBs in this year's NFL Draft since, barring a trade, 14 teams will pick ahead of them in the first round.

USA Today's Ryan Phillips said the Cardinals are one of five teams who should call the Eagles about Foles. "The weapons are there for Foles to immediately step in and have success. The question would be the price Arizona is willing to pay to get him," he wrote.

At least a couple Cardinals players wouldn't mind seeing Foles in the desert. All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson told Pro Football Talk he'd love to have either Foles or Cousins in Arizona, and star running back David Johnson said the same.

"I know our front office is going to do a good job of choosing (a quarterback). But I wouldn't mind Kirk Cousins, or Nick Foles, or there's a lot of great quarterbacks out there," Johnson said on NFL Network last week.