Former Wildcat Nick Foles leads Eagles to first ever Super Bowl title

The Associated Press
8:28 PM, Feb 4, 2018
16 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz #86 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Streeter Lecka
Copyright Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Nick Foles threw the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 to go and the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl by outscoring Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.
    
The most prolific playoff game in terms of combined yardage in NFL history was then decided on a defensive play when Brandon Graham stripped Tom Brady and rookie Derek Barnett recovered with 2:09 to play to set up a field goal by Jake Elliott and prevent another late Super Bowl comeback by the Patriots.
    
The Eagles blew a 12-point lead in the high-scoring matchup before rallying behind their backup quarterback who will go down in Philadelphia lore after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching another on a fourth-down trick play to give the Eagles their first championship.
    
 

