NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher kicks off countdown to 2025 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Former Chicago Bears linebacker returns to Tucson where he once played in 1997, joining hundreds at kickoff luncheon for December 27 bowl game
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher returned to Tucson to help launch the countdown to the 2025 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at a kickoff luncheon held at the Tucson Convention Center.

Hundreds of fans, sponsors, community members and local leaders filled the room to show their support for the bowl game, scheduled for December 27 at Arizona Stadium. University of Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was among the attendees.

The event highlighted how the Arizona Bowl has evolved beyond just a football game into a celebration of Tucson pride.

For Urlacher, the appearance marked a return to familiar territory - he played in Tucson's Insight.com Bowl back in 1997 as a New Mexico Lobo.

"Good people, you know it's going to be a fun week. There's a lot of different things to do around here. I don't remember what we did because it's been so long ago since I played in this bowl game, but I know it'll be a fun week and there will be a lot of cool things to do," Urlacher said.

The former Chicago Bears star entertained fans during a "Hot Ones" segment with Arizona Bowl CEO Kym Adair, discussing football and spicy food. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Arizona Bowl.

