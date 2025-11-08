Mountain View, Willcox, Pusch Ridge Christian and more all win playoff games

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football Scores from around southern Arizona 11/7/25
Class 6A: (Regular Season)
Pinnacle 28, Salpointe 21
Class 5A: (First Round of Playoffs)
Cactus Shadows 56, Tucson High 35
Cienega 49, Sunnyslope 35
Mountain Pointe 47, Flowing Wells 26
Mountain View 27, Buena 8
Class 4A: (First Round of Playoffs)
Northwest Christian 52, Walden Grove 46
Class 3A: (Round of 16 Playoffs)
Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Page 14
Valley Christian 47, Sabino 18
Clss 2A: (Round of 16 Playoffs)
Benson 35, Phoenix Christian 21
Tanque Verde 39, Camp Verde 15
Willcox 55, Trivium Prep 6