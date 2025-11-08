Mountain View, Willcox, Pusch Ridge Christian and more all win playoff games

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football Scores from around southern Arizona 11/7/25 Class 6A: (Regular Season)

Pinnacle 28, Salpointe 21 Class 5A: (First Round of Playoffs)

Cactus Shadows 56, Tucson High 35

Cienega 49, Sunnyslope 35

Mountain Pointe 47, Flowing Wells 26

Mountain View 27, Buena 8 Class 4A: (First Round of Playoffs)

Northwest Christian 52, Walden Grove 46 Class 3A: (Round of 16 Playoffs)

Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Page 14

Valley Christian 47, Sabino 18 Clss 2A: (Round of 16 Playoffs)

Benson 35, Phoenix Christian 21

Tanque Verde 39, Camp Verde 15

Willcox 55, Trivium Prep 6

