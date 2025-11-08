Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Mountain View, Willcox, Pusch Ridge Christian and more all win playoff games

Kaleb Cooke scores a touchdown for Willcox
Willcox, Pusch Ridge Christian, Mountain View all win playoff games
Posted

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football Scores from around southern Arizona 11/7/25

Class 6A: (Regular Season)
Pinnacle 28, Salpointe 21

Class 5A: (First Round of Playoffs)
Cactus Shadows 56, Tucson High 35
Cienega 49, Sunnyslope 35
Mountain Pointe 47, Flowing Wells 26
Mountain View 27, Buena 8

Class 4A: (First Round of Playoffs)
Northwest Christian 52, Walden Grove 46

Class 3A: (Round of 16 Playoffs)
Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Page 14
Valley Christian 47, Sabino 18

Clss 2A: (Round of 16 Playoffs)
Benson 35, Phoenix Christian 21
Tanque Verde 39, Camp Verde 15
Willcox 55, Trivium Prep 6

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WATCH THE 2025-26 ARIZONA BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW - CACTUS RISING:

THE HUDDLE WEBSITE

Screenshot 2025-09-16 210013.png

Find the stories in your neighborhood