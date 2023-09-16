Mountain View, Buena, Tombstone, CDO, Sahuaro & Mica Mountain all win

TUCSON, Arizona — Bisbee 39, Catalina 0
Buena 21, Tucson 13
CDO 41, Amphi 0
Desert View 49, Nogales 13
Florence 35, Rio Rico 8
Flowing Wells 35, Sahuarita 7
Ironwood Ridge 47, Douglas 14
Mica Mountain 35, Sunnyside 7
Mountain View 42, Marana 35
Pueblo 31, Empire 6
Sabino 50, Safford 21
Sahuaro 29, Cholla 10
Salpointe 50, Valley Vista 6
Tanque Verde 42, Palo Verde 6
Tombstone 33, Benson 26
Walden Grove 26, Cienega 7
Posted at 11:08 PM, Sep 15, 2023
