Mica Mountain looks to defend its 4A title as Southern Arizona's last team standing

TUCSON — Only one Southern Arizona team is still alive as we head into championship weekend, and it comes from a school that didn’t even exist six years ago.

Mica Mountain is back in the 4A state title game, looking to defend last year’s championship after a season that began with more questions than answers. New head coach and longtime vice principal Jay Campos admits the journey goes back to the school’s very first day.

"We had a vision when we first opened up this school of what we wanted to accomplish," Campos said. "By year five, it was always our goal that we want to be relevant state wide. And last year was our fifth year…and I think we definitely accomplished that goal.”

That vision has only gained momentum.

After starting the season 2–2, the Thunderbolts surged behind a senior class that’s grown with the program from the beginning. Now, they’re headed to the championship for the second straight year, and the third straight season they’ve reached at least the semifinals.

“We’ve done some pretty special things here," Campos said. "This is our third year in the Final Four at least, and then back-to-back years in the state championship game. We’re going to work hard at bringing back that title for the second year in a row.”

But this year’s run is about more than trophies. Campos says his team is carrying the weight of a city often overlooked in Arizona high school football.

“There’s not a whole lot of respect for Tucson football," Campos said. "But the reality is, between 3A and 4A, we’ve had teams standing on top of the podiums the last several years. We want to make sure we represent southern Arizona well again and get that state championship trophy.”

Mica Mountain faces Arcadia Friday afternoon at Mountain American Stadium in Tempe. One final trip after traveling more than 1,200 miles this postseason. One more win would bring another championship home to Tucson.

