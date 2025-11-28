Mica Mountain keeps Thanksgiving practice tradition alive as they chase another 4A title

TUCSON — For the third straight year, Mica Mountain spent Thanksgiving morning on the practice field, a tradition that only comes when a team is still playing deep into November.

The Thunderbolts are preparing for Friday's 4A semifinal match up against Gila Ridge as they continue their push to defend last year's state championship.

Head coach Jay Campos says the holiday work isn't a burden, it is more than welcomed.

"Pressure is a privilege," Campos said. "We've got to embrace it and be excited about the fact that we're here and have an opportunity to do something special."

One of the biggest reasons Mica Mountain is back in the final four is senior star Riley Carson, who has been the definition of a do-it-all player this season.

Carson was recently voted All-Region Offensive Player of the Year, and earned First Team All-Region honors at three different positions: wide receiver, punter and kickoff returner.

For Carson, practicing on Thanksgiving has become part of the team's identity.

"It's been such a blessing the last three years," Carson said. "It's become a tradition...I don't know anything different now."

Mica Mountain heads to Yuma to take on Gila Ridge Friday night at 7 p.m. with a trip to the 4A state championship game on the line.