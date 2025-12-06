Mica Mountain football wins back-to-back 4A state titles

TEMPE — The Thunderbolts left no doubt about their place in Arizona high school football.

Seventh-seeded Mica Mountain stormed past No. 1 Arcadia 42-17 at Mountain America Stadium, securing the program's second straight 4A title.

Senior standout Evan Wheeler powered offense with 194 receving yards and three touchdowns, earning both offensive and overall player of the game honors. Quarterback Jaidyn Crist added three touchdown passes and a rushing score as the Bolts' attack clicked from start to finish.

Defensively, Sergio Raygada's first half pick-six flipped the momentum for good, and Riley Carson broke the game open with a 99-yard kickoff return just before halftime.

Mica Mountain earns its second championship in only its fifth season, becoming the first Tucson area team to win back-to-back football titles since Canyon del Oro did it in 1976 and 1977.