Mica Mountain and Catalina Foothills win as Sahuarita and Walden Grove are delayed

TUCSON, Arizona — Mica Mountain High School football began defense of its class 4A title with a 41-8 win over Poston Butte while Catalina Foothills made a winner in Daniel Sainz's return as head coach, defeating Ironwood Ridge 21-7.

In the 15th annual Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic, Walden Grove was leading Sahuarita 8-7 with 2:16 left in the second quarter when the game was delayed by lightning. It will be resumed on Friday at 7:00 pm with just a one minute halftime break.

There will be a full slate of high school football games on Friday night. Salpointe Catholic hosting Marana is among the key matchups.