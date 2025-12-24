Miami RedHawks arrive in Tucson for Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

TUCSON — The Miami RedHawks are back in familiar territory for the 2025 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and the welcome couldn’t have been warmer.

The team bus rolled up to the Westin La Paloma resort with a police escort, where the Arizona Bowl organizers went all-out for last year’s champions.

A live mariachi band played as the players stepped off the bus.

Inside, the RedHawks found a game room worthy of a championship team: tables piled high with food and snacks, new gear, arcade games, cornhole boards, billiards and Xbox consoles. There’s even a haircut station, with local barbers scheduled to make sure players are game-day ready.

“We’re super excited to be back,” said head coach Chuck Martin. “Hopefully we get the same result, that’s obviously why you’re here, to win the game. But it was amazing.”

Miami has reason to be confident.

The program boasts 17 Mid-American Conference titles and nine bowl victories, the most of any MAC team. Since Martin took over in 2013, the RedHawks have made five straight bowl appearances and nine in the last ten seasons.

The returning champs crushed Colorado State 43–17 in last year’s Arizona Bowl, and now they’ll face Fresno State for the first time ever.

The Bulldogs, led by first-year head coach Matt Entz, arrive with an 8–4 record and one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, allowing under 300 yards per game.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27 at Casino Del Sol Stadium, with coverage live on the CW Network.

Until then, Miami can soak up the Tucson sun, and all the festivities that come with being back in the Arizona Bowl spotlight.

