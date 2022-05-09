Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Mavs: Fan removed after incident with Chris Paul's family

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Chris Paul, second from right, walk off the court after Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Chris Paul, second from right, walk off the court after Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)<br/><br/>
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Chris Paul, second from right, walk off the court after Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 09:25:17-04

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks say a fan was removed from Sunday's Western Conference semifinal round playoff game against Phoenix after the team was made aware of an incident with the family of the Suns' Chris Paul.

ESPN reported that members of Paul's family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them.

Paul sent an angry tweet after the game. The Mavericks said the behavior was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰