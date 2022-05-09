Mavs: Fan removed after incident with Chris Paul's family

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks say a fan was removed from Sunday's Western Conference semifinal round playoff game against Phoenix after the team was made aware of an incident with the family of the Suns' Chris Paul.

ESPN reported that members of Paul's family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them.

Paul sent an angry tweet after the game. The Mavericks said the behavior was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

