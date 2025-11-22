Marana’s season comes to an end after 30-20 loss to Horizon in 5A quarterfinals

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Tigers’ season comes to an end after a 30-20 loss to the Horizon Huskies in the 5A quarterfinals.

No. 4 Marana hosted the playoff game between No. 5 Horizon on Friday, November 21, after beating Yuma Catholic 34-27 last week.

Heading into the game, Marana’s quarterback Colten Meyer needed 74 yards to break the Southern Arizona career passing record. Meyer also went into the game leading the entire state in passing yards, with 3,435, before Friday’s game.

On the other side of the ball, on average, the Tigers’ defense had held teams to 15.8 points per game this season. Friday’s game was the most points all season that Marana’s defense allowed.

The Huskies were first to score, about nine minutes into the first quarter, and led the Tigers all game.

The Huskies will advance to the semifinals and face No.9 Desert Mountain.

Meyer was able to break the Southern Arizona career passing record early in the game.

