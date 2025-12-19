Marana Youth Thunder 12U Team Claims AYF Division 3 National Championship

NAPLES, Florida — The Marana Youth Thunder 12-and-under football team has achieved the pinnacle of youth football success, capturing the Division 3 National Championship in the American Youth Football (AYF) tournament.

The thrilling championship game, held in Naples, Florida, saw the Thunder dominate the Woodbridge Raiders from Delaware with a convincing 40-19 victory. This win marked sweet redemption for the team, as they had previously lost to the same Raiders squad in double overtime the year before, finishing in third place nationally.

Leading the charge was standout player Princeton Britt, who earned the prestigious Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his exceptional performance throughout the tournament.Guiding the team from the sidelines was head coach Philip Britt, Princeton's father, adding a special family touch to this historic accomplishment.

This group of young athletes has been a force in recent years, securing an impressive five consecutive city championships along with two regional titles. The national championship represents the breakthrough moment, capping off years of hard work and dedication.

The victory highlights the strength of youth sports programs in Marana and serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the region. Congratulations to the Marana Youth Thunder on their well-deserved national title!