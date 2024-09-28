Marana, Tucson, Ironwood Ridge, Walden Grove, Palo Verde, Buena, Douglas all win

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around Southern Arizona:
Amphitheater 49, Cholla 14
Bisbee 15, Benson 12
Desert Christian 35, Salome 6
Douglas 42, Empire 21
Goldwater 29, Flowing Wells 28
Ironwood Ridge 37, Sahuaro
Marana 48, CDO 0
McClintock 40, Cienega 14
Mica Mountain 41, Casa Grande 7
Palo Verde 56, Santa Rita 7
Pusch Ridge Christian 45, San Tan Foothills 0
Rio Rico 33, Rincon/Univeristy 0
St. David 56, Valley Union 6
Sunnyside 37, Nogales 0
Tanque Verde 41, Catalina 8
Tucson High 56, Catalina Foothills
Walden Grove 30, Desert View 8
Willcox 45, Tombstone 8