Marana, Tucson, Ironwood Ridge, Walden Grove, Palo Verde, Buena, Douglas all win

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around Southern Arizona: Amphitheater 49, Cholla 14

Bisbee 15, Benson 12

Desert Christian 35, Salome 6

Douglas 42, Empire 21

Goldwater 29, Flowing Wells 28

Ironwood Ridge 37, Sahuaro

Marana 48, CDO 0

McClintock 40, Cienega 14

Mica Mountain 41, Casa Grande 7

Palo Verde 56, Santa Rita 7

Pusch Ridge Christian 45, San Tan Foothills 0

Rio Rico 33, Rincon/Univeristy 0

St. David 56, Valley Union 6

Sunnyside 37, Nogales 0

Tanque Verde 41, Catalina 8

Tucson High 56, Catalina Foothills

Walden Grove 30, Desert View 8

Willcox 45, Tombstone 8

