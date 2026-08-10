Marana High School Football Standout Sean Roebuck Jr. Recovering After Serious Car Accident

MARANA, Arizona — Marana High School senior wide receiver Sean Roebuck Jr., one of Arizona’s top returning receiving prospects, was involved in an automobile accident over the weekend and is recovering from multiple serious injuries that are expected to sideline him for the 2026 football season.

According to an update shared by Toby Bourguet, founder and coach of Tucson Turf Elite (a program Roebuck has long been part of), Roebuck sustained a C7 spinal fracture that does not require surgery, a broken collarbone that will need a splint, two broken ribs, scrapes on the right side of his body, a fractured right eye socket requiring plastic surgery, a broken jaw, and a small liver laceration that is being monitored.

Most importantly, Bourguet reported that Roebuck is moving all of his extremities and responding well to neurological tests. He remains sedated and intubated for the time being, with no firm timeline yet for when he will be awakened and the breathing tube removed.

Roebuck, from the well-known athletic Roebuck family at Marana, recorded 89 receptions for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns last season, leading the 5A Conference in both receptions and receiving yards while helping the Tigers reach the state playoffs. His older brother Dezmen is a sophomore receiver at the University of Washington.

Bourguet emphasized gratitude for Roebuck’s protection amid the severity of the crash and asked for continued prayers for the player and his medical team. The family has requested no visitors at this time.Marana opens its season Aug. 27 at home against Salpointe Catholic.

