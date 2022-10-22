Marana beats Sunnyside and QB Wyatt Diggs makes his debut for Tucson High

Posted at 11:33 PM, Oct 21, 2022

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from around southern Arizona: Buena 47, Mountain View 35

Catalina Foothills 53, Sahuarita 7

Cienega 27, Ironwood Ridge 6

CDO 49, Pueblo 14

Desert View 42, Tucson 10

Marana 21, Sunnyside 6

Mica Mountain 53, Douglas 7

Nogales 13, Flowing Wells 6

Pusch Ridge Christian 69, Palo Verde 0

Rincon 19, Cholla 3

Sahuaro 28, Amphi 14

Salpointe 31, Williams Field 14

San Tan Foothills 33, Bisbee 14

Tanque Verde 68, Tombstone 0

Thatcher 35, Sabino 8

Walden Grove 39, Rio Rico 7

Willcox 52, Catalina 6

Vista Grande 40, Empire 14

