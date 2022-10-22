Marana beats Sunnyside and QB Wyatt Diggs makes his debut for Tucson High

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from around southern Arizona:
Buena 47, Mountain View 35
Catalina Foothills 53, Sahuarita 7
Cienega 27, Ironwood Ridge 6
CDO 49, Pueblo 14
Desert View 42, Tucson 10
Marana 21, Sunnyside 6
Mica Mountain 53, Douglas 7
Nogales 13, Flowing Wells 6
Pusch Ridge Christian 69, Palo Verde 0
Rincon 19, Cholla 3
Sahuaro 28, Amphi 14
Salpointe 31, Williams Field 14
San Tan Foothills 33, Bisbee 14
Tanque Verde 68, Tombstone 0
Thatcher 35, Sabino 8
Walden Grove 39, Rio Rico 7
Willcox 52, Catalina 6
Vista Grande 40, Empire 14