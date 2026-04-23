Mabil Mawut to collect shoes for 'Children of the Nile' Initiative at Football Spring Showcase

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcats forward Mabil Mawut is turning his platform as a freshman basketball player into a force for good, launching a new program aimed at helping underprivileged children in his native South Sudan.

Mawut, a 6-foot-11 forward from Bor Town, South Sudan, will be collecting lightly worn sneakers from fans at the upcoming Arizona Football Spring Showcase. The collection supports his initiative, Children of the Nile, which seeks to benefit kids in need back home by providing basketball shoes and empowering youth through mentorship and resources.

Fans attending the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 25 can drop off their gently used sneakers at Gate 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Casino del Sol Stadium in Tucson. The event serves as a hybrid football celebration and party to cap off spring practices, featuring the team and special appearances.

Mawut, who enrolled at Arizona for the 2025-26 season after playing at Our Savior Lutheran High School in New York and training at the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal, is using his platform early in his college career to give back to South Sudan. The project highlights his commitment to the region, where access to basic athletic gear can make a meaningful difference for aspiring young athletes.

This community-focused effort aligns with Mawut’s journey from South Sudan (with time spent in Kenya, Uganda, and Senegal) to becoming part of Arizona’s highly touted recruiting class. Supporters are encouraged to bring clean, lightly worn sneakers in good condition to help maximize the impact for children overseas.

