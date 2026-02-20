Longtime area football coach Pat Nugent lands a new role

TUCSON, Arizona — Tanque Verde High School has named legendary Southern Arizona football coach Patrick Nugent as its new Athletic Director, effective for the 2026–2027 school year.

The announcement, shared by the school, marks a major boost for Tanque Verde athletics as the Hawks aim to elevate their programs to one of the top education-focused athletic departments in Arizona.

Nugent, who retired from coaching after a storied career, brings an unmatched resume to the role. Over more than 34 years in coaching—including 22 seasons as a head coach—he compiled a 172–66 record across stops at Flowing Wells, Canyon del Oro, Cienega, and Mica Mountain High Schools, plus experience at Pima College.

His crowning achievement came in 2024, when he guided Mica Mountain to a perfect 14–0 season and the Class 4A state championship—one of the most dominant campaigns in recent Arizona high school football history. That year, he was honored as the Arizona Cardinals/Circle K Coach of the Year for his leadership and program excellence.

"Patrick is one of the most respected and accomplished leaders in Arizona high school athletics," said Tanque Verde Principal Dr. Amy Cislak. "He brings a championship mindset, unmatched experience, and a deep commitment to developing student-athletes and coaches. He is truly a coach of coaches—a transformational leader who elevates everyone around him. His vision, integrity, and leadership will have a lasting impact on our school.

"In his new position, Nugent will oversee all Tanque Verde athletic programs and spearhead efforts to align and strengthen athletics from 7th through 12th grade. Collaborating with Emily Gray Junior High School, he plans to unify coaching philosophies, enhance athlete development pathways, and build a consistent pipeline for long-term student-athlete success.

The hire represents one of the biggest leadership investments in Tanque Verde athletics history and underscores the school's focus on competitive excellence, program growth, and holistic student development.

The school also thanked outgoing Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Gary Lewis, who is leaving at the end of the current semester. Lewis has been instrumental in strengthening Hawks Athletics, emphasizing student-athlete growth, sportsmanship, and a culture of excellence that will continue to benefit the program.

