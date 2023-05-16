Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas to join Lloyd's Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Lithuanian big man has announced he'll be joining the Wildcats in the 2023-24, according to the University of Arizona.

Tommy Lloyd announced Tuesday that 7-feet-2-inches tall Motiejus Krivas has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the men's basketball team as a freshman beginning this upcoming season.

“Motiejus is an outstanding player and person,” Lloyd said, “and we are excited to have he and his family join our program. His is a skilled front court player with great touch around the basket, strong passing ability and can make an impact at the rim on the defensive end. Coming from Zalgiris II in Lithuania, one of the top youth clubs in Europe, he has been part of their elite development program and helped them win at the highest level.”

Krivas was voted top defender in his league, averaging 13.7 point, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, leading the NKL (Lithuania's National Basketball League) in rebounds and blocks.

As far as his future as a Wildcat, Krivas has tournament practice under his belt, leading the U18 European Championship in rebounds during the FIBA tournament in 2022.

"Their desire to have me on the team stood out the most," Krivas told Jonathan Givony from ESPN. "I felt that they really want me, and I think their style of play suits me the best."

When he was 16, Krivas played with the Wildcats' Azoulas Tubelis—who declared for the NBA Draft just over a month ago—on the Lithuanian U19 national team.