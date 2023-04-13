Arizona Wildcat forward Azoulas Tubelis to declare for the NBA Draft

TUCSON, Arizona — Azoulas Tubelis is declaring for the NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathon Givony.

Tubelis is coming off a season in which he was named second team All-American. In three seasons with the Wildcats, Tubelis averaged 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 57.3 percent.

NEWS: Arizona junior Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN. Tubelis, an All-American and potential second round pick, is not expected to return to play college basketball next season.



STORY: https://t.co/8QkgTfv9Rt — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2023

Tubelis, a native of Lithuania, and his brother Tautvilas, are the final remaining scholarship players from the Sean Miller era.

