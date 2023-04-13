Watch Now
Arizona Wildcat forward Azoulas Tubelis to declare for the NBA Draft

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis scores over Oregon center Kel'el Ware (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 91-76. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 13, 2023
TUCSON, Arizona — Azoulas Tubelis is declaring for the NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathon Givony.

Tubelis is coming off a season in which he was named second team All-American. In three seasons with the Wildcats, Tubelis averaged 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 57.3 percent.

Tubelis, a native of Lithuania, and his brother Tautvilas, are the final remaining scholarship players from the Sean Miller era.

