Arizona Basketball adds transfer Keshad Johnson from SDSU

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona men’s basketball announced on Saturday that 6-foot-7 forward Keshad Johnson has joined the program via the transfer portal.

Johnson played at San Diego State University for the past four seasons and has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

“Keshad brings a lot of experience and versatility to our team from the start,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He scored 14 points in the national championship game last season and was able to impact the game at both ends of the floor, something that is extremely valuable to any team. His leadership and commitment to the team contribute to winning at a high level. We couldn’t be more excited that Keshad and his family are part of our family.”

Johnson started each of the last 71 games. Over his career, he has averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor. He finished his SDSU ranked seventh in school history in career wins.

In this past NCAA Tournament, Johnson helped the Aztecs advance to the national championship game, where he scored 14 points and grabbed four rounds against UConn. He shot 46 percent from the field in the tournament and 76.5 percent from the free throw line while grabbing 4.2 rebounds and handing out one assist per game.