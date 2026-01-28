Leaping Into Legacy: Paris Mikinski Follows Her Mother's High Jump Path

TUCSON, Arizona — Paris Mikinski has always had a front-row seat to the world of high jump.

"I've just always been watching people high jump," the University of Arizona junior says.

Long before she could clear six feet over the bar herself, Paris was being pushed around in a stroller at the track while her mother, Gwen Mikinski (née Wentland), was still competing as a world-class athlete.

Gwen was a two-time national champion at Kansas State University and holds the world record in the pentathlon high jump at 6 feet 4¼ inches—a mark that showcases the exceptional strength and conditioning she brought to her events.

Paris, named after the city where Gwen competed in the 2003 World Championships, didn't immediately follow in her mother's footsteps on the track. She first starred in soccer at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson before her natural talent for the high jump took over.

Arizona high jump coach Bob Myers wasn't surprised by her eventual path. He's known Gwen since 1989, when he recruited her during his first stint at Arizona. When Paris moved to Tucson at age 11, Myers made sure she stayed home for college.

"She does all the little things away from the track," Myers says. "Great sleep habits. Great fueling habits. She is a complete high jumper."

Training alongside standout senior Emma Gates has helped Paris realize her potential."She pushes me," Paris notes of her teammate.

That dedication paid off: Paris earned Second Team All-American honors at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships. Her personal best stands at 6 feet 1½ inches (1.87m), achieved in early 2025.

"I knew she had the talent," Myers adds. "I knew she would be successful here and that's why I recruited her."

Beyond the track, Paris has built a strong following on social media and is considering a future in sports broadcasting or sports management—interests that align perfectly with her degree pursuits in broadcasting journalism and her passion for storytelling in sports.

Through it all, her mother remains her biggest influence and best friend. Gwen takes a hands-off approach to coaching her daughter, allowing Paris to grow independently while providing invaluable guidance."

Her knowledge helped develop me as the athlete I am today," Paris says. "And I'm so blessed that I chose track as my sport. Everything has just fallen into place."

From stroller rides at the track to clearing personal-best heights and earning All-American status, Paris Mikinski is proudly carrying on—and elevating—a remarkable family legacy in the high jump.