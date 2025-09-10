Lathan Ransom, Tetairoa McMillan and Carolina to visit the Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — NFL fans are getting to see what Arizona Wildcat fans saw the past three seasons, as Tetairoa McMillan made five receptions in his Carolina Panthers debut, a 26-10 loss at Jacksonville.

"We get to come in and correct," said McMillan at the Panthers facility on Monday. "We get to continue to stack days and get ready for Arizona coming next."

McMillan is heading back west for the second time in three weeks, after the Arizona Wildcats inducted him into their ring of honor during their season opener against Hawaii. The Panthers visit the Cardinals on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to getting our first win of the season," added McMillan.

McMillan isn't the only Panther making a homecoming. Safety Lathan Ransom, a fourth round draft pick and also a rookie, attended Salpointe Catholic High School prior to Ohio State.