Koa Peat Stays in the 2026 NBA Draft and will not return to Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — After a standout freshman campaign that helped lift the Arizona Wildcats to Big 12 titles and a Final Four appearance, Koa Peat has decided to keep his name in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward is forgoing the opportunity to return for another season in Tucson, betting that his physical tools, winning pedigree, and upside will translate at the next level.

In 36 games (all starts) for Arizona in 2025-26, Peat averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field. He earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors and a spot on the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

Highlights included a 30-point explosion in his collegiate debut against No. 3 Florida and a strong Big 12 Tournament run. Peat’s physicality inside, ability to finish through contact, and feel for the game stood out on a deep Arizona squad that hadn’t reached the Final Four in 25 years. He also earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the NCAA West Region.

Peat entered the cycle as a potential lottery pick, with some early mocks placing him in the top 10-15 range. His blend of strength, versatility, and intangibles drew comparisons to former Arizona star Aaron Gordon — a high-floor, winning forward.

However, questions about his perimeter shooting (he attempted just 20 threes all season, making 35%) became magnified at the Combine. A lackluster showing in shooting drills caused his projected range to slip into the mid-to-late first round in many mocks, with some outlets even pushing him toward the late 20s or fringe first-round territory.

Despite feedback from NBA teams that reportedly leaned toward a return to school for further development, Peat and his camp remained optimistic. Recent workout reports suggest he secured interest with a potential late first-round promise.