Koa Peat Selected by Mavericks, Traded to Suns in 2026 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, New York — Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat is heading home. The Dallas Mavericks selected the 6-7, 245-pound Gilbert, Arizona, product with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, then traded him to the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

The move brings Peat back to the Valley, where he starred at Perry High School before becoming a key contributor for the Wildcats. In his lone season at Arizona, the versatile forward averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Scouts praise his physicality, motor, basketball IQ, and two-way potential, though questions remain about his perimeter shooting.

Peat becomes the latest Arizona Wildcat to hear his name called in the first round, joining teammate Brayden Burries (selected earlier by Milwaukee). The Suns, who entered the night without a first-round pick, aggressively moved up to land the local standout. Phoenix reportedly viewed Peat as a high-priority target if they could trade into the late first round.

For the Suns, Peat adds size, athleticism, and frontcourt depth to a roster looking to build around its core. The trade details involve multiple future second-round picks and cash considerations heading to Dallas (and possibly involving other teams in a multi-team deal).

Peat is expected to sign his rookie-scale contract soon and could compete for minutes right away in a Suns frontcourt that values versatility and toughness. His selection caps a strong night for Arizona basketball and delivers a fan-favorite prospect to the desert.

