Ka'Deem Carey: A Tucson Sports Legend Calls It a Career

TUCSON, Arizona — Ka'Deem Carey, a name synonymous with explosive running and hometown pride, has officially retired from professional football.

The Tucson native, who rose from local youth fields to starring roles in college, the NFL, and the Canadian Football League (CFL), is hanging up his cleats after a remarkable career spanning nearly two decades. At 33, Carey is transitioning to coaching, rejoining the Toronto Argonauts as their running backs coach for the 2026 season.

Carey's journey began in the Oro Valley area, where he first showcased his talent with the Oro Valley Dolphins youth team before dominating at Canyon del Oro High School (CDO Dorados). As a junior, he rushed for an astonishing 2,738 yards and 45 touchdowns, helping lead CDO to a perfect 14-0 season and a state championship in 2009. Even as a senior (despite missing some games), he added 1,754 yards and 26 touchdowns, cementing his status as one of Southern Arizona's all-time greats.

From there, Carey took his talents to the University of Arizona Wildcats, where he became a program icon. Over three seasons (2011–2013), he amassed 4,239 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns on 743 carries—setting Arizona's career records for both. He earned consensus All-American honors twice and was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Perhaps the most unforgettable moment came during a 2012 homecoming game against Colorado. With starting quarterback Matt Scott sidelined by injury, the entire stadium knew the ball was going to Number 25—and the Buffaloes still couldn't stop him. Carey erupted for a Pac-12 single-game record 366 rushing yards on 25 carries, scoring five touchdowns in a thrilling 56-31 victory. He was named National Player of the Week for the performance and holds Arizona's single-game, single-season, and career rushing records to this day.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, Carey was selected in the fourth round (117th overall) by the Chicago Bears in 2014. He spent four seasons in the league (2014–2017), primarily as a backup, totaling 443 rushing yards on 111 carries with two touchdowns, plus 131 receiving yards and one score.In 2018, Carey found new life north of the border in the CFL. He joined the Calgary Stampeders, contributing to their Grey Cup win that year (though he didn't play in the postseason).

Over the next seasons, he became a star: leading the league in rushing in 2022 (1,088 yards), earning multiple All-Star nods, and rushing for over 1,000 yards again in 2024 with the Toronto Argonauts, where he helped lead the team to a Grey Cup title. He finished his CFL career with 3,956 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 1,097 receiving yards, and two receiving scores over 65 regular-season games across stints with Calgary, Toronto, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Unfortunately, Carey's final chapter as a player was cut short. After signing with Saskatchewan in June 2025, he suffered a serious knee injury in July against the B.C. Lions, ending his season prematurely and ultimately leading to his retirement.

Now, Carey returns to Toronto in a new role—running backs coach—where he can pass on his knowledge and leadership to the next generation. The Argonauts, under new head coach Mike Miller, announced the move on January 8, 2026, praising Carey's professionalism, work ethic, and natural leadership from his playing days.

From the youth fields of Oro Valley to record-breaking performances in Tucson and championship glory in the CFL, Ka'Deem Carey leaves behind a legacy of resilience, explosiveness, and pride for Arizona football fans. Tucson will always claim him as one of its own—a true local legend who ran his way into history.

