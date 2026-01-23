Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Isaiah Hill Shines as Pima College Basketball Extends Undefeated Season

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down. The No. 5-ranked Aztecs hit the road and picked up a 69-54 victory over Chandler-Gilbert, keeping the undefeated streak alive.
TUCSON — The Pima Community College men’s basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Wednesday night, the No. 5-ranked Aztecs hit the road and picked up a 69-54 victory over Chandler-Gilbert, pushing their record to 20-0 (9-0 ACCAC) and keeping that undefeated streak alive.

It wasn’t the kind of high-scoring game fans have come to expect from Pima, a team that usually pours in over 117 points a night, tops in the nation at the NJCAA Division II level. This time, they had to win with defense and timely runs, and freshman guard Isaiah Hill made sure they did just that.

Hill, the former Pueblo standout and Premier Prep Academy product, led the way with 20 points, six steals and three rebounds. He brought energy on both ends, sparking the Aztecs in key moments.

The win is the Aztecs’ 20th straight this season, and the Aztecs will look to keep their perfect record intact when they return home to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday to host South Mountain at 4:00 p.m.

