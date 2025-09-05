How Empire H.S. football player Josh Gardner didn't let his diagnosis define him

TUCSON, Arizona — One can't tell when they watch Josh Gardner player, and one might not be able to tell when they hear Josh Gardner speak.

"It's a spectrum and I'm on the higher end," said Gardner.

Empire senior lineman Josh Gardner was first diagnosed with autism as a child, when his size on the football field stood out. He decided to attend Empire High School and play for head coach George Kelly, who at first didn't know he was autistic.

"That doesn't change anything as far as him being a student athlete," said Kelly. "Or, him being a football player."

"He's a great who brings a lot of spirit," added Kelly.

If any coach is a good fit for a player on the autistic spectrum, it's Kelly, who's a licensed therapist.

"Every time he gives a speech to the team, he gives us therapy in some way," said Gardner. "And, it makes us all feel better about ourselves."

"Having me as his coach, I know he's thanked me a lot," said Kelly. "I know things can get tough."

Inside the lines, Gardner has excelled for Empire. His nickname is "Bear," for his beard and the way growls when he hits people.

"He looks hard on the outside but he's soft on the outside," said Kelly.

Gardner has become a team leader. He's also earned a college offer to play football at NAIA school Culver-Stockton.

"I share this offer with everyone who has gotten me along the way," said Gardner.

"My message would be if you have a goal in life, chase it head on. In the long run, you'll have people along the way to help you. Don't give up."