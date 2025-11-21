How Cameron Barmore went from small town receiver to Arizona's breakout tight end

TUCSON — Cameron Barmore likes to joke that his hometown, Panama, New York, has more "cows than people." With a population under 500 and a graduating class of 35, it's not exactly the kind of place that regularly produces Power 4 tight ends.

But that's what makes his rise at Arizona so surprising.

Barmore started his career at Mercyhurst, which jumped from Division II to Division I in 2024. He broke out there as a receiver, posting nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season.

Still, he knew the NFL wasn't calling unless he evolved. So he switched positions, packed up his life, and moved across the country to Arizona for his final year of eligibility.

Learning tight end wasn't simple. New position. New teammates. New physical demands.

Arizona coaches saw the potential but Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege labeled him a project.

And then the season started.

Injuries hit the tight end room early, and Barmore suddenly found himself climbing the depth chart. He didn't blink. He had prepared like a starter from the moment he arrived.

By Week 3, Doege was stunned by his progress.

"You turn on the tape and you're like, 'Whoa, who's that?'" Doege said.

Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales put it even more bluntly.

"Cam Barmore...he's a badass," he said. "He's freaking awesome. I am super proud of that kid."

Barmore's numbers haven't exploded yet, but his physicality, blocking and reliability have. He looks like he belongs, at a level most people never imagined for a kid from a tiny town in western New York.