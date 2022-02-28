Highly-ranked recruit Kylan Boswell commits to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats basketball snagged a high-profile recruit Monday.
According to 247 Sports, 6-2 guard Chandler Compass Prep point guard Kylan Boswell committed to Arizona.
#BREAKING: 5⭐️ guard Kylan Boswell has committed to @ArizonaMBB over Illinois and UNLV.@BamBam_Boz is the No. 13 player in the country. pic.twitter.com/ltszguatWa— 247Sports (@247Sports) February 28, 2022
The Wildcats beat out Illinois and UNLV for Boswell's commitment.
Rivals ranks Boswell No. 25 in the country and names him a four-star prospect.
ESPN ranks Boswell No. 20 in the country and gives him five stars.
