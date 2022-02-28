Watch
Highly-ranked recruit Kylan Boswell commits to Arizona

Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 15:44:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats basketball snagged a high-profile recruit Monday.

According to 247 Sports, 6-2 guard Chandler Compass Prep point guard Kylan Boswell committed to Arizona.

The Wildcats beat out Illinois and UNLV for Boswell's commitment.

Rivals ranks Boswell No. 25 in the country and names him a four-star prospect.

ESPN ranks Boswell No. 20 in the country and gives him five stars.

