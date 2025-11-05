Full circle: Tucson’s Evan Nelson comes home to the Arizona Wildcats

TUCSON — Evan Nelson’s story feels like it was made for the movies.

As a kid, he sat in the stands at McKale Center, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and dreaming of the day he’d wear that same jersey. Now, years later, that dream has become reality.

The Tucson native and former Salpointe Catholic star is back home. But this time, as a Wildcat.

Nelson’s basketball journey started early. He grew up immersed in Tucson hoops culture, idolizing Arizona players and spending hours in the gym with a ball in his hands.

At Salpointe Catholic High School, he led the Lancers to their first-ever boys’ basketball state championship, cementing his name in local sports history.

“I mean coaches who really supported me, and even teachers and administrators all, like, were so invested in what I was doing,” Nelson said. “So I’m very invested in Salpointe, and even the team still today. I went back and played with those guys the other day.”

After high school, Nelson took his talents across the country to one of the nation’s most prestigious universities: Harvard.

There, he balanced Ivy League academics with high-level basketball, eventually becoming a two-time team captain.

While his experience in Cambridge was transformative, being away from home wasn’t easy.

“Away games....I think (my family) came to maybe three,” Nelson said. “My senior night was the only time they ever went to Boston because I have four younger sisters and it’s an expensive flight.”

When he graduated, Nelson had an Ivy League degree, invaluable leadership experience...and one year of eligibility left.

More importantly, he still had a lifelong dream waiting back home.

“Dream school for me growing up,” he said. “I think had I not went to Harvard, I probably would’ve tried to come here.”

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t hesitate when the opportunity came to bring Nelson home.

“Evan Nelson is another tremendous human being,” Lloyd said. “Obviously he grew up Tucson proud, you know, loved Arizona basketball.”

His new teammates immediately noticed his maturity and work ethic.

“Hard worker… older guy too so he understands a lot of the process of what goes into a college season,” said guard Anthony Dell’Orso. “He’s just a great kid.”

Adjusting to the Big 12 level hasn’t come without its challenges.

“Coach keeps making jokes like, ‘you’re not playing Dartmouth anymore,’” Nelson laughed. “These guys are much bigger, much more athletic… you’re not going to find any Toby Awakas in the Ivy League.”

Still, Lloyd said Nelson “competes and fits in without missing a beat,” bringing a steady presence to a deep backcourt where he’ll back up point guard Jaden Bradley.

For Nelson, though, this season is about more than minutes or stats; it’s about coming full circle.

The same McKale Center where he once watched his team play will soon echo with cheers for him.

“Man, my heart’s going to be pounding out of my chest,” he said. “It’s gonna be overwhelming, but it’s going to be a really cool experience.”

The young man who once left Tucson as a state champion now returns with bigger goals in sight.

“People have been saying, like, you left as a champion, and now you’re coming back,” Nelson said. “I hope this is the recipe to winning a championship.”

From Salpointe to Harvard to McKale, Evan Nelson’s story has come full circle, and if history repeats itself, the hometown guard just might bring another championship back to Tucson.

