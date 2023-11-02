From a fan’s perspective: Thank you to the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks!

PHOENIX — "I'm just sorry. I'm sorry I didn't do my job, to get us there," Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday night’s elimination from the World Series. “They [Diamondbacks fans] want a world championship as badly as we do. We all bleed Sedona red."

To Torey Lovullo: Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, and Gabriel Moreno are 23 years old. Gerardo Perdomo is 24. Jordan Lawlar is 21. This team wasn't supposed to be in the World Series in 2023, let alone the playoffs. You didn’t fail us. You led this team to the playoffs after an 8-16 July, and had a 1.6% chance to win the NLCS at the beginning of the year (according to BetMGM). The national media was forced to show everyone what this team is made of for the last month, and we loved every minute of it.

Torey Lovullo spoke Thursday morning to reflect on the season and wild ride. Watch the video below:

Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo speaks out following World Series loss

To the players: You sent the Milwaukee Brewers home. You sent the LA Dodgers home. That alone is more than fans could have asked for. And then you gave us a Game 7 for the ages against the Philadelphia Phillies and captured what is only the team’s second NLCS Championship in franchise history. It hurts now, but we know you'll be back. You're hungry for another season, and so are we. We'll see you in February.

To the fans: You packed Chase Field night after night and proved everyone wrong when they said the ballpark would be full of Dodgers blue for Game 3 of the NLDS. You represented the city with pride, and the future looks brighter than ever. You also helped raise $640,903 during the 50/50 raffle for the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation during the playoff run, which deserves to be mentioned as well.

To Greg Schulte: You've had our backs for nearly 4,000 games over the years, through all of the ups and downs. Now we've got yours as you get some much-needed R & R.

RELATED: See the most memorable moments from the 2023 World Series run