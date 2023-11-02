Most memorable moments in the D-backs 2023 World Series run

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks rallied their way to the World Series after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the NLDS.

The D-backs survived a Phillies 2-0 lead and "Embraced the Chaos" to return to the World Series after 22 years since their last appearance.

From Ketel Marte breaking more records, a World Series Halloween night, to a fan running across the field during Game 4; Take a look back at everything that happened during the 2023 World Series.

October 27, Game 1 in Arlington

Arizona began Game 1 with a 4-3 lead during Game 1 in Arlington and Tommy Pham hit a tie-breaking homer leading off the fourth inning. An inning later, Ketel Marte's RBI double matched a record by stretching his postseason hitting streak to 17 games.

Adolis García hit a game-winning homer in the 11th inning after Corey Seager's tying two-run shot in the ninth, and the Texas Rangers opened this surprise World Series of wild-card teams with a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

ABC15

October 28, Game 2 in Arlington

The Snakes were alive for Game 2! Merrill Kelly pitched a three-hit ball over seven innings, Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 18 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Saturday night to even the World Series at one game apiece.

Good morning D-backs fans! Say it with us... one down, three to go! #SnakesAlive 🐍 pic.twitter.com/nzSEqwWwk3 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 29, 2023

October 30, Game 3 at Chase Field

The Diamondbacks returned to the Valley, excited for a hometown advantage.

While it looked like the Diamondbacks' return to the Valley would be great for their first night back at Chase Field, that didn't pay off. Christian Walker missed a late signal from third base coach Tony Perezchica and Walker was thrown out at the plate by a perfect throw from the Rangers right fielder Adolis García in the second inning Monday night.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, the Texas Rangers announced slugger Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the World Series after getting hurt in Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

October 31, Game 4 at Chase Field

On this day 22 years ago, Game 4 of the 2001 World Series was the second of three games at Yankee Stadium. The D-backs ended with 3 runs, coming just behind the Yankees’ 4 runs. pic.twitter.com/NF5K5VnU7x — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 31, 2023

It was a WILD Halloween night in the Valley, from the Rangers taking an early lead in the game to fans showing up in costumes, Game 4 had it all.

However, things did not turn out in favor of the D-backs as the Rangers beat Arizona 11-7 on Tuesday night to move ahead three games to one in the World Series.

Fans even saw a person run onto the field before they were taken down and exited the field.

Fan runs onto field at Chase Field

Valley native Matt Blake has a special friend with him at D-backs games. His "voodoo doll" charm seemed to work against the Philadelphia Phillies! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez asks Blake what kind of luck his Texas Rangers doll might bring tonight! pic.twitter.com/2G3ecZEKJk — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 31, 2023

November 1, Game 5 at Chase Field

Zac Gallen returned to the mound Wednesday to help the D-backs get a win.

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan threw out the first pitch for Game 5, he continues to recover after he was shot eight times in 2021.

After throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day this year, it's only fitting to have Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot in the line of duty, back for our final home game - Game 5 of the World Series! pic.twitter.com/ks5VSvShAw — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 2, 2023

Wednesday night was the last home game for the Diamondbacks at Chase Field for the 2023 season.

For the final time in 2023, it’s time to play ball at @ChaseField! pic.twitter.com/YCkBcsrf7C — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 2, 2023

After a thrilling season, the Arizona Diamondbacks fell against the Rangers 5-0 in Game 5, making the Texas Rangers champions for the first time in franchise history.