Fresno State to Face Miami (OH) in 2025 Snoop Dogg Gin & Juice Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona — The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) and Miami University (OH) RedHawks will meet in the 2025 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop on Saturday, December 27, at Arizona Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. MST and the game will air nationally on The CW.

Invitations were extended this weekend to Fresno State head coach Matt Entz and Miami head coach Chuck Martin.

“We are thrilled to welcome two powerhouse programs with passionate fan bases to Tucson,” said Arizona Bowl Executive Director Kym Adair. “Both the Fresno State and Miami football programs are known to be fan-fueled, and we look forward to welcoming their alumni and broad fan bases to Tucson with our signature Sonoran warmth and hospitality. When coupled with the Southern Arizona community’s strong support of our game and associated bowl events, this promises to be an epic showdown in the desert on December 27.”

The RedHawks become just the second team in the 10-year history of the Arizona Bowl to make back-to-back appearances after defeating Colorado State in last year’s game. Miami (OH) has now qualified for a bowl in nine of the last 10 seasons and is riding a streak of five consecutive postseason trips.

The Cradle of Coaches boasts the most successful history in Mid-American Conference lore, ranking first all-time in MAC wins (740), conference wins (329), MAC titles (17), and bowl victories (9). Miami is the first MAC program since Northern Illinois (2010-15) to play in three straight conference championship games. Under Coach Chuck Martin, the RedHawks are 2-1 in those title games, winning in 2019 and 2023.“

I want to thank the Arizona Bowl for welcoming us back and look forward to competing against a strong program in Fresno State,” said Coach Martin. “The Arizona Bowl is the perfect way to celebrate everything we have accomplished in 2025.”

Fresno State, meanwhile, earned bowl eligibility for the fifth consecutive season. First-year head coach Matt Entz becomes the fifth rookie head coach in program history to lead the Bulldogs to a postseason berth in his debut campaign.The 2025 Bulldogs feature one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, surrendering just 293.5 yards per game – the program’s lowest total in a season since at least 1992. Eight Fresno State players earned All-Mountain West honors, including dynamic return specialist and former Arizona Wildcat Rayshon “Speedy” Luke, a product of the Snoop Youth Football League.

“We are excited to accept our invitation to the Arizona Bowl and continue our season in Tucson with this 2025 football team,” said Coach Entz. “Our staff and players look forward to embracing the bowl experience while also preparing to face a talented team in the RedHawks. This is another great opportunity for Fresno State to play in front of a national audience and represent the Valley one more time this season.”

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl continues its tradition of supporting charity, with proceeds benefiting local veterans, first responders, teachers, and community organizations.

