Former University of Arizona pitcher passes away from cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — James Farris, a former pitcher for the Arizona Wildcat baseball team who was part of its 2012 College World Series championship, has passed away after battling liver cancer.

Farris was pitched for the university from 2011-2014. In 2013, he was chosen by the Houston Astros with the first pick (437th overall) in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball draft but did not sign. He ended up finishing his senior season with the Wildcats.

He was also the PAC-12 Pitcher of the Week from February 11-18, 2013.

At the university, he was a student at the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences with a major in regional development and a minor in environmental studies.

