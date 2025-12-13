Former NFL cornerback Levi Wallace inspires Tucson elementary students during school visit

TUCSON — Former NFL cornerback and Tucson High graduate Levi Wallace returned to his hometown to inspire the next generation of students at Holladay Magnet Elementary School.

The school's music students welcomed Wallace with a live performance before excited student guides gave him a VIP tour of the campus.

Wallace spoke with students in the library, sharing stories about perseverance, leadership and pushing through challenges, experiences he knows well from his journey as an unrecruited walk-on at Alabama who became a national champion and NFL standout.

"I just want them to believe that whatever they put their mind to, they can really do, ultimately, and really believe that wholeheartedly," Wallace said. "Because it always sounds good, but I know that the mind is a powerful thing and so I just want to encourage those kids to do that."

Wallace now runs the Levi Wallace Foundation, which supports youth development, scholarships and under-served families.

Third grade students Deilani Dixon and Camarri Christopher served as tour guides for the visit.

"Our favorite part about today was the part where he told us that we can do anything as long as we try," Christopher said.

