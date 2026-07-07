Former Arizona Guard Kerr Kriisa arrested on wire fraud charges

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcats fans woke up to troubling news this week as former point guard Kerr Kriisa was arrested by the FBI in connection with an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Kriisa, the sharp-shooting Estonian who suited up for the Wildcats from 2020-2023, made headlines during his time in Tucson for his flashy playmaking, deep shooting range, and leadership on the floor. As a junior in 2022-23, he started 34 games, averaged nearly 10 points and over 5 assists per game, and led the Pac-12 in assists while helping Arizona compete at a high level. Many Wildcat faithful still remember his clutch performances and competitive fire that embodied the program's grit.

According to reports, the 25-year-old was taken into custody in Lexington, Kentucky, and is facing federal wire fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he defrauded victims out of roughly $2.2 million using fake personas, fabricated family emergencies (including claims about his mother's cancer), and other deceptive tactics. He is reportedly being extradited to West Virginia, where some of the alleged activity occurred during his later college stops.

Kriisa transferred out after his junior season, going on to play at West Virginia, Kentucky, and Cincinnati before eyeing professional opportunities. This development casts a shadow over what was otherwise a solid chapter in recent Arizona basketball history. While fans will always recall his on-court contributions—like those big 3s and playmaking ability—the off-court allegations are a stark reminder that not every story ends cleanly. As the legal process unfolds, Arizona fans are left hoping for clarity and justice. For now, it's a disappointing footnote for a player who once wore the block 'A' with pride.