Former Arizona basketball player hosts 'Mama Blair Basketball Camp'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former University of Arizona basketball standout Joseph Blair, who was part of Arizona’s 1994 Final Four team, is hosting a free basketball camp this weekend at Pueblo High School in honor of his mom.

The two-day camp is more than dribbling and shooting; it’s teaching leadership and social skills.

“This camp is all about what my mother was all about – inclusiveness, respect, love and just giving back,” Joseph Blair said.

His mom, Judith Blair, passed away in 2019 after battling cancer. She moved to Tucson when her son was playing for Arizona. Her son describes her as being selfless and willing to help anyone.

Joseph Blair hosted camps for about 20 years, under the name ‘Arizona Basketball Academy', which his mom played a hand in. After taking a break, he brought it back last year in her honor, now named ‘Mama Blair Basketball Camp.’

“It’s hard for me to really convey the profound feeling I have just doing this camp,” Blair said. “It meant a lot to me the years I did it on my own, but it’s double, triple that because now my mom’s name is on it.”

Blair is partnering with Easterseals Blake Foundation to provide the free two-day coed camp for 90 teenagers.

One of those on the court is 16-year-old Emil Lebauer.

“He’s (Blair) a great role model and getting to play under him – it’s really been motivational, getting to see all the work you have to put in to be one of the best,” Lebauer said.

Blair said he was immediately welcomed by the community when he was at Arizona, and he strives to give back.

“Tucson is in my heart, it always is,” he said. “I like to believe I leave a piece of my heart here in Tucson – I know I do actually, because of the people I love and care for that live here. But I definitely take a big chunk of that with me everywhere I go.”

Blair is also working with the City of Tucson to build two NBA regulation-style outdoor basketball courts at Palo Verde Park, which will be named the ‘Judith Blair Memorial Courts’.

“It’s going to get done, I’m determined,” he said. “This is something that I personally have taken as my personal responsibility to make sure it happens and it’s going to get done, one way or another, but I sure could use the help.”

The city has allocated some funding to the project, but Blair is working to raise more funds.

