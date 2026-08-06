Football Coach Phillip Steward to Remain at Marana High School

TUCSON, Arizona — Marana Head Football Coach Phillip Steward will remain at the high school after earlier submitting his resignation.

Steward is 42-14 in five seasons with Marana.

There are other coaching changes.

Boys basketball head coach Sean Roebuck stepped down for personal reasons, but will remain assistant flag football coach. Baseball coach Wrigley McGuire also resigned for personal reasons and is not with the school in any capacity.

Girls soccer coach Michael Frederick retired.

"We have awesome coaches here," said Marana Athletic Director Amie Cormell. "Any coaches that have resigned have done so on their own free will. I'm really proud of the direction Marana Athletics is headed. We have great momentum."

Below is a statement from the Marana School District:

August 6, 2026

Yesterday, Coach Steward submitted his resignation as Head Football Coach at Marana High School. This morning, after meeting with school and district leadership, Coach Steward shared that his decision had been made during a period of heightened stress and miscommunication. After thoughtful reflection and productive conversations, he has chosen to rescind his resignation and will continue leading the Tigers throughout the 2026 football season.

We appreciate Coach Steward's commitment to our student-athletes and are grateful for the opportunity to move forward together. As we begin this season, our focus remains on supporting our players, our coaching staff, and the proud tradition of Marana Tiger Football.

We are excited to move ahead as one team and look forward to a successful 2026 season. Thank you to our students, families, staff, and community for your continued support of Marana Tiger Football. Go Tigers!

