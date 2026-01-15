Flawless: Unbeaten Arizona Basketball inching closer to team record

University of Arizona Basketball is the talk of the town. The Wildcats' win Wednesday night over rival Arizona State has pushed their record to 17-0.

Arizona is one of just three undefeated teams left in major college basketball.

"You know, Tucson loves Arizona Basketball and Arizona Basketball loves Tucson right back," said head coach Tommy Lloyd after the team's victory over ASU.

What's not to love about this edition of the Wildcats. They are undefeated and have been ranked number one in the country for 5 consecutive weeks. If Coach Lloyd is excited, he is playing it cool.

"I don't judge myself on whether we're undefeated or not," Lloyd said to the media. "Literally has zero impact. That's for you guys."

And it's for the fans, who are relishing the Wildcats' 17-and-0 start.

KGUN 9

But this isn't the best start in Arizona history. That designation belongs to the Sean Miller-led 2013-2014 team.

That season, the Wildcats started out 21-0. Arizona was also ranked No. 1 in the nation before a loss at Cal.

There have now been five Arizona teams to start the season 12-0 or better.

KGUN 9

The 1931-'32 team began 16-0. This year's squad still has to win four more games to equal the 21-0.

The Wildcats play at Central Florida Saturday, seemingly unconcerned with the unbeaten streak.

"Coach always tells us, you know, stay in the moment, get prepared for the next game," said freshman forward Koa Peat. "That's what we're going to do, get prepared for UCF."

——-

Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

