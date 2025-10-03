Fans get first look at new Tucson Baseball Team at Mexican Baseball Fiesta

TUCSON, Arizona — Fans are getting their first look at the new Tucson Baseball team that will call Kino Stadium home over the next three months at the 14th annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

The Fiesta brings together baseball, live music, and culinary traditions.

“Kino Sports Complex is thrilled and honored to once again serve as the Tucson home for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta," said Sarah Horvath,Director for the Pima County Stadium District-Kino Sports Complex, in a statement. "Our longstanding partnership with MBF and Pima County reflects a shared commitment to growing this incredible event year after year. We’re proud to help bring the energy, passion, and tradition of Mexican baseball to our community.”

The Tucson Baseball team is formerly Mayos de Navojoa in Mexico's Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LAMP). It has relocated to Tucson, Arizona, for the upcoming 2025-26 season, marking the first time a U.S. city has hosted a LAMP team.

The team, which will be rebranded with a Tucson name for next season, will play a full 34-home game season through December as part of the league. The team's former presence in Tucson for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta paved the way for the relocation.

