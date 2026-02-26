Emotional Moment as Widow Honored in Cologuard's 'Pairings with a Pro' Initiative

TUCSON, Arizona — On a sun-splashed morning at La Paloma Country Club, Wendi Hawkins received a heartfelt surprise that brought tears and a powerful reminder of love, loss, and the importance of early cancer screening.

Hawkins' husband, Todd, passed away at age 50 from colon cancer. A devoted golf fan, Todd never had the chance to benefit from today's recommended screening guidelines. Wendi, still grieving but determined to share their story, was at the club as part of Exact Sciences' Cologuard awareness efforts.

Bryan Goettel of Exact Sciences approached her with an iPad. "He seems like a really nice guy," Wendi said softly, unaware of what was coming.

The screen played a personal video message from Steven Alker, the 2025 Cologuard Classic winner on the PGA TOUR Champions. Alker, who captured the title in Tucson last March in a dramatic playoff, spoke directly to her.

"Wendy, I've heard so much about Todd, and what an incredible story, and what an incredible man he was," Alker said in the recording. "And, I'm looking forward to getting to meet you in Tucson in a couple of months, so I'll see you soon."Overcome with emotion, Wendi wiped away tears. "I don't know what to say. Thank you so much. I was not expecting that at all. That is tremendous."

The gesture is part of Cologuard's Pairings with a Pro program, where PGA TOUR Champions players honor colorectal cancer survivors, patients, and their loved ones by dedicating their play at the upcoming Cologuard Classic (set for March 15–22, 2026, at La Paloma Country Club and The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa).

This year, the event continues its Birdies for Survivors tradition on the 15th hole: Each birdie made by a pro raises $1,500 to fund attendance for a survivor or family member—like Wendi—at the following year's tournament.

"Todd was such a fan of golf," Hawkins said. "To have something like that is such a full circle moment. I am very grateful."

Wendi emphasized a key message from their experience: Todd would still be alive today if he had been screened at age 45—the current recommendation from the American Cancer Society for average-risk adults."

Screening and early detection makes such a difference in patient outcomes," she said. "That's why I'm here. That's why I tell his story. I don't want other families to go through what ours went through. So, get screened. That's the message."

Colorectal cancer remains highly preventable with regular screening, which can detect and remove precancerous polyps early. The ACS urges average-risk individuals to begin at age 45, continuing through 75 if in good health, with options including annual stool-based tests like Cologuard or colonoscopies every 10 years.

Events like the Cologuard Classic blend elite golf with life-saving advocacy, turning birdies on the course into hope for families affected by the disease.

As Wendi prepares to meet Alker and witness the tournament in person, her story serves as a poignant call to action: Don't wait—get screened.

For more information on screening guidelines or the Cologuard Classic, visit cancer.org or cologuardclassic.com.

