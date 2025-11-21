El Tour honors Tucson cycling legend

Saturday, for the 42nd time, El Tour de Tucson will pedal across our neighborhoods.

Once again, Ralph Phillips will be a part of El Tour. Although this year, he will be honored for his hard work and dedication helping to make it one of the nation's premier events.

Last November, a record 10,000 riders took to the streets for El Tour de Tucson. This year, organizers say that figure will jump up to nearly 11,000.

That is a far cry from the first El Tour in 1983. Just 185 riders took part. They raised $4,500 for area charities.

Well known among the cycling community, Ralph Phillips rode in his first El Tour de Tucson in 1985.

"I got third place," recalled Phillips. "But we had to wade through the Santa Cruz. I mean get your bike, off your bike, wade through the water, carry your bike, get back on. A whole different deal."

Phillips is credited with mapping out the 102-mile route currently used by El Tour, avoiding water, railroad crossings and traffic. He initially laid out the course for top international riders who come each winter to train in Tucson.

"We have people from around the world, pro riders coming in here in the winter to train," said Phillips. "The shootout the ride."

Best known for his shop, Fair Wheels Bikes, these days Ralph partners with legendary Tucson broadcaster Allen "Big Al" Kath to call El Tour on radio. Something they've done together for nearly 20-years.

"He's my John Madden." Kath said. "He is just about everything as far as bicycling in Tucson goes."

This year, El Tour de Tucson has named Phillips its Designated Honoree.

"I'm very humbled Pat, I didn't expect it." Phillips said. "I really appreciate it."

El Tour will honor Phillips during Saturday's ride.

"I've just been doing it a long, long time," said Phillips. "That's because I really enjoy it."

Phillips is also excited for the future of international riders coming to Tucson with the opening of the new Tucson Velodrome.

"We've been trying to get one in for 50 years," Phillips said. "I was glad they did it in my lifetime."

El Tour de Tucson has raised nearly $130 million for charities since it began in 1983.

The elite riders will begin Saturday morning at 7, with the start and finish line at the Tucson Convention Center.