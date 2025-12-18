Edge H.S. and All-In Pickleball celebrate with a Jolly Dashers Holiday Party

TUCSON, Arizona — While some people are lucky enough to have a pickleball court in their backyard, students at Edge Charter High School in Tucson enjoy some of the nicest courts in town—located just steps away, at popular Himmel Park.

Recently, Edge Charter High School teamed up with All-In Youth Pickleball for a spirited "Jolly Dashers" holiday party. The event featured students playing pickleball amid upbeat music, creating a joyful and energetic atmosphere.

Edge High School, now in its 30th year, is a tuition-free public charter school serving underprivileged students from across Pima County. The Himmel Park campus provides an alternative education environment focused on individualized learning and support for at-risk youth.

All-In Youth Pickleball, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to teaching the sport to underserved and underprivileged youth, promoting physical activity, teamwork, and personal development in disenfranchised communities.

The partnership between the two organizations has proven to be a perfect match, bringing the benefits of pickleball directly to Edge students.One standout participant, Malachi Sadikovic, recently won a bronze medal at a pickleball event, highlighting the program's success in nurturing talent.

Carla Rivera, Edge's Dean of Students, praised the collaboration: "All-In Youth Pickleball has really brought them out of their shell. It's gotten them to enjoy each other, build rapport with their coaches, which has built rapport with their teachers, so it's been a really great partnership."

Student Yahaira Acuna echoed the positive impact, saying, "The coaches here have been very kind and thoughtful."This heartwarming event underscores how sports like pickleball can foster community, confidence, and connections among youth in Tucson.

