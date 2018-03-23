Dbacks Souza to start season on DL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona manager Torey Lovullo says outfielder Steven Souza Jr. likely will open the season on the disabled list after straining his right pectoral muscle while diving for a baseball in a spring training game Wednesday night.



Lovullo says Souza will be out "a couple of weeks at least."



The extent of the injury was discovered in an MRI on Thursday.



Souza was acquired from Tampa Bay in a three-team trade to add another big bat to help make up for the loss of J.D. Martinez from last year's team. Souza batted .239 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs last season.



Lovullo said the top two internal candidates to replace Souza in right field are Chris Owings and Jarrod Dyson. Owings, originally a shortstop, has played in the outfield as well as at third and second. The speedy Dyson was signed as a free agent.

