Dalen Terry declares for NBA Draft, retains college eligibility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats star Dalen Terry has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

In an Instagram post, Terry thanked coaches Sean Miller and Tommy Lloyd.

"I want to thank the entire Arizona community for accepting a PHX kid with open arms and making me feel at home in Tucson," he wrote. "I want to thank my family for always pushing me and encouraging me to chase my dreams. Without everyone of your sacrificing for me, I wouldn't be here today."

Terry was a key player on a team that finished 33-4 and won the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament championships. The Wildcats earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before falling to Houston in the Sweet 16.

Terry, a 6-7 guard from Phoenix, averaged 8.0 points per game. An ESPN mock draft projected Terry to be selected in the middle of the second round.

Terry joins Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko as other Wildcats to declare for the draft. Terry could opt to return to the Wildcats.

----