Cunningham, Turner lead Mercury to 83-82 win over Liberty

Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game. AP photo.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 24, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game.

Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points for Phoenix. The Liberty had tied the game on Betnijah Laney’s long 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left before Turner's free throw won it for the Mercury.

Fifth-seeded Phoenix will play another single-elimination game at fourth-seeded Seattle on Sunday.

