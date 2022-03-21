Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Coyotes sign goalie Vejmelka to 3-year extension

Kyle Capobianco, Karel Vejmelka, Timo Meier
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) defend against San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Kyle Capobianco, Karel Vejmelka, Timo Meier
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:29:57-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed goalie Karel Vejmelka to a three-year contract extension. Terms of the deal were not released.

The 25-year-old Czech became Arizona’s No. 1 goalie this season after the team traded away Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta.

Vejmelka has gone 10-23-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 36 games on a rebuilding team this season.

He tied the NHL record for most saves in a first career shutout with 46 against Winnipeg on Nov. 29, and is second among NHL rookies in games and saves with 1,058.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY