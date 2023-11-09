Corbin Carroll among winners of Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson have been selected rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.

Each player was a unanimous choice after receiving all 11 first-place votes in his respective league from a panel of baseball writers and broadcasters. Results were announced by the publication Wednesday.

The speedy Carroll won the National League award after batting .285 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and an .868 OPS for the NL champion Diamondbacks. He was successful on 54 of 59 stolen base attempts and scored 116 runs. After signing a $111 million, eight-year contract in March, Carroll also led the league with 10 triples and made his first All-Star team.

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga finished second.

Henderson took the American League honor after hitting .255 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs and an .814 OPS for the AL East champion Orioles. He scored 100 runs and split time defensively at third base and shortstop.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee and Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas tied for second.

Balloting was based solely on the regular season.

Carroll and Henderson are both among the three finalists in their respective leagues for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

