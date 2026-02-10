Childhood Friends Reunite: Hall of Famer Dungy Joins Fireside Chat with Elliott

TUCSON, Arizona — Decades after growing up together in Michigan, two longtime friends with deep ties to sports and community leadership will share the stage for an intimate conversation that promises inspiration, reflection, and a personal glimpse into one of the NFL's most respected figures.

Bob Elliott, Board Chair of the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, recently shared his excitement about hosting Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy for the museum's annual Fireside Chat series. The event is set for next Tuesday, February 18, 2026, in the auditorium at Palo Verde High School (1302 S. Avenida Vega), aligning with Black History Month celebrations.

Elliott and Dungy go way back to their childhood in Michigan. "Very serious person, very religious person, but a competitor," Elliott recalled of his friend.

While Elliott went on to star in basketball for the University of Arizona, Dungy pursued football at the University of Minnesota during an era when Black quarterbacks faced significant barriers to acceptance in the sport. Dungy persevered, proving his talent on the field.

He won a Super Bowl as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1978. But his greatest legacy came as a head coach. After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dungy took the helm of the Indianapolis Colts, where he made history. In 2007, he became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl, guiding the Colts to victory in Super Bowl XLI."He goes to the Colts, and the rest is history," Elliott said.

The Fireside Chat series at the African American Museum of Southern Arizona has featured an impressive lineup of luminaries over the years, including civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, basketball legend Julius Erving (Dr. J), and others who have shaped history and culture. When Dungy agreed to participate, Elliott noted his friend's enthusiasm: "He said I can be on the same list as them, and help the museum, so he was all in."

The upcoming event offers the Tucson community a rare opportunity to see Dungy beyond his well-known roles. "You've seen him on NBC as a broadcaster on Sunday Night Football, you've seen him as a head coach," Elliott said. "This gives you the opportunity to see him as a person."

Expect stories of leadership, faith, perseverance, and the personal bond that has endured since their Michigan days. The conversation will highlight not just Dungy's groundbreaking achievements in football but also the values that have defined his life and career.

Tickets and sponsorship details are available through the African American Museum of Southern Arizona's website (aamsaz.org), with proceeds supporting the museum's mission to preserve and share African American history and contributions in the region.This special reunion promises to be a highlight of Black History Month in Southern Arizona—one that celebrates friendship, trailblazing success, and the power of community.

